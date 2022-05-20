ECHL Transactions - May 20
May 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 20, 2022:
Florida:
Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from reserve
Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Delete Pavel Gogolev, F placed on reserve
