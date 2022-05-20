ECHL Transactions - May 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 20, 2022:

Florida:

Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from reserve

Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Delete Pavel Gogolev, F placed on reserve

