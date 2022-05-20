Growlers Drop OT Thriller to the Everblades
May 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The puck dropped on the ECHL's Eastern Conference Finals started with a 4-3 overtime loss for the Growlers on Friday night in front of 4416 fans at Mary Brown's Centre.
The Growlers brought those 4416 fans to their feet early as Tyler Boland notched his 13th goal of the playoffs with an outstanding solo effort to slip behind 2 Everblades defencemen to bury the puck through Cam Johnson. Boland recorded the only goal of the first period as both teams studied each other's systems, shots were 8-5 in favour of the Growlers.
Florida bit back in the second, scoring two goals in quick succession, just 35 seconds apart. Jake Jaremko scored the first tally shorthanded while the second came from the stick of Jordan Sambrook.
Growlers Captain, James Melindy placed the perfect net-seeking shot from the blue line on net that found its way past the Everblades goaltender to tie the game at 5:19 of the third period. Both teams traded goals late in the period to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Ryan Chyzowski was forced to clear the puck up and over the glass upon a scramble in front of Keith Petruzzelli and Florida capitalized on the ensuing powerplay. Zack Solow scored the game-winner.
Quick Hits
Gordie Green recorded 2 assists on the night.
Keith Petruzzelli turned away 30 of the 34 shots he faced.
Three Stars:
1. FLA - Z. Solow
2. NFL - G. Green
3. FLA - J. McCarron
