Dashers Welcome Broadcaster Devin Dobek

October 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







The Dashers are pleased to announce that Devin Dobek will serve as the team's voice for the 2024-25 season.

Devin is a recent graduate of the University of Massachusetts, where he held the position of Sports Director at the student radio station, 91.1 WMUA. During his time there, he focused primarily on men's ice hockey through both live broadcasts and weekly sports talk shows. Devin also ran social media for ZooMass, an affiliate of Barstool Sports, and currently does some work on the side with Barstool Boston.

In addition to his experience at UMass, Devin was the Director of Broadcasting and Commentator for the Harwich Mariners in the Cape Cod Baseball League, where he enjoyed a successful three-season tenure that culminated in a championship this past summer. Previously, he worked with the Valley Blue Sox in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Devin's broadcasting career began in his hometown of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he covered high school football, basketball, and hockey on the local station: ELCAT. He expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I love bringing the excitement to viewers who can't be in the stadium. Being part of significant moments and finding ways to enhance them is my passion. I am eager to see what the Dashers achieve in their return to Danville."

Devin will make his debut on the microphone October 18th when the Dashers travel to Watertown, New York to take on the Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.