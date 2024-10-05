Prowlers Sign Pecheritsyn to Blue Line

October 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have made a late pre-training camp addition to the blue in Nikita Pecheritsyn. He spent last season playing junior hockey but does have pro experience in Europe.

"It's a big opportunity for him," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "I'm excited to see what he does with it."

The Russian finished up his junior career with a team-high 26 assists in 39 GMHL games for the Almaguin Spartans last year. His 32 points were second on the team and most among defensemen. Pecheritsyn also served as an alternate captain in his only season with the club.

The 22-year-old spent parts of the previous two seasons playing pro hockey in Estonia with HC Everest Kohtla-Järve totaling four points in 27 games. He also had three points in a four-game stint with Turkey's Gümüs Patenler SK in 2022-23. Pecheritsyn spent two full NA3HL years with the Atlanta Capitals from 2019-21.

Single game tickets are now available for every game at McMorran Place this season! The Prowlers home opener is Oct. 18 so get your tickets now by visiting phprowlers.com/tickets or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

Prowlers Sign Pecheritsyn to Blue Line - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.