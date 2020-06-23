Dashers Sign Sheppard, Strengthen Goaltender Group

June 23, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are thrilled to welcome another important member to this year's team- goalie Joe Sheppard has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2020-21 season.

"It feels great to resign with Danville and I am really looking forward to the upcoming season with the Dashers," Sheppard told Dasher media. "I got a taste of being a Dasher towards the end of last season and I really enjoyed my time with the team."

Sheppard hails from Cuero, Texas, and appeared in goal in one game for the Dashers last season, facing five shots.

Gill was a two time academic All-American in his collegiate career at Bethel University, and joined the Dashers for his first professional season last year.

"I have heard great things about Coach Gill and I can't wait to get back to Illinois and work with him and my teammates in pursuit of bringing a championship back to Danville."

Sheppard joins a loaded goalie room that includes star Jessie Gordichuk.

We'll have more signings and other announcements in the coming days.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.