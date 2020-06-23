Columbus Hires Kyle Murphy as Equipment Manager

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons today are announcing that Kyle Murphy has been hired by the team to serve as head equipment manager.

Murphy, 21, was a former player at St. Michael's College where he is currently enrolled as a student and will finish his degree online. He will be moving down to Columbus later this offseason to fulfill his role.

"I'm very excited to get down to Columbus and start my first pro hockey job" Murphy said. "Injuries forced me off of the ice but I still wanted to stay involved and that's how I became a student equipment manager at St. Michael's and now I'm happy to keep that rolling after college."

On top of being a student equipment manager for his college team, Murphy also worked at the Danbury Ice Arena previously serving as a youth hockey coach, Zamboni driver, and many other responsibilities at that rink.

"I love being around the sport, I've been involved in hockey outside of playing for about 6-7 years now" Murphy continued. "Being in the northeast all my life, the change of scenery is thrilling for me, plus I'll get great learning experience from guys here that have been at higher levels that I'd like to aspire to. Everyone seems great, willing to let me do my thing and get what needs to be done, done."

The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to have Kyle onboard for the 2020-21 season, everybody welcome Kyle to the River Dragons!

