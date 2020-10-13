Dashers Set for Even More "Electric" Atmosphere in 2020-21

October 13, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - While Dashers faithful wait for the 2020-21 season to come to a start, upgrades are underway at the David S. Palmer Arena. The boards are being put up, and the Arena awaits even more work and renovating ahead of the upcoming season.

If you've been following our social media pages, you've no doubt seen the progress that is being made on upgrading "The Palm" into one of the top rinks to play on in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The addition of new boards and new glass, as well as an entirely new system for creating the ice the games are played on, is set to be complete by the beginning of the upcoming season.

The changes will no doubt transform a building that already sits as one of the most historic in the league, and one that can also bring the noise and energy to just about any game. With an influx of new talent and the retention of much of last year's team that ended the abruptly canceled season on a hot streak heading towards playoffs, the Dashers are looking for the tenth anniversary season to be one for the record books.

Dashers new and old, from staff to players and fans have voiced their excitement to be back on the ice, and back in the historic Palmer Arena with the new additions and improvements to the rink.

The boards are now going up! (photo credit: Don Wright, Facebook)

"It adds an entirely new type of atmosphere to the rink when you can see the players better, and when you can be right up close to that action. Big hits into old boards never sound as good as big hits into new boards, especially when you can watch it up close and personal," Dashers' play by play broadcaster Nate Williamson said. "It's going to be an electric atmosphere, just like normal."

The new glass and boards are a boost for players as well.

"I'm happy to see the new upgrades at the arena, and I can't wait to see them in person," newly acquired goaltender Joe Sheppard said. "I truly believe that the new facility upgrades will help fans enjoy the fruits of the labor my teammates and I have been working on since March, even more than usual."

Just now on this Tuesday, the new boards are going up, and they will be ready for brackets, glass, sponsorships, and finalization within just a short amount of time. After a long spring and summer of work, the finalization of the arena is starting to come into view.

Just look at that beautiful floor!

Fan and team favorite, dynamic forward Justin Brausen also is excited to see the renovations come into light. In an earlier interview with Dashers' media, he reflected on how much of an impact the new arena would have for fans.

"Dasher Nation is the best fan base in the league!" Brausen stated. "They are so passionate and show support night in and night out. With it being the 10th season, along with the rink renovations that will bring them even closer to the action, and add another level to an already electric atmosphere."

Clearly Dashers' both new and returning are excited about the improvements--- and we can't wait to share them with you when the season begins. Keep checking back in here for updates on the ice, coaches, 10th anniversary season, players, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.