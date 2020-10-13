Prowlers Ink Mike Moran for 2020-21 Campaign

October 13, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the signing of forward Mike Moran for the 2020-21 FPHL campaign.

Moran played college at Worcester State University (DIII) from 2015-2019 where he registered 38 goals and 39 assists in 83 games. He was named an assistant captain his senior year as well. Moran was also named to the NCAA III (MASCAC) Second Team All-Conference during his junior and senior seasons.

Moran shared his thoughts on the opportunity to join the Prowlers.

"I didn't get to play hockey last season and I was really missing it. Bryan Parsons is a friend of mine and he really helped me get this opportunity with the Prowlers," Moran said. "The Prowlers have a great identity and winning culture here and I am excited to get the season underway."

A native of Massachusetts, Moran played junior hockey for the Boston Jr. Bruins of the USPHL Empire and USPHL Elite leagues. He played 83 junior hockey games tallying 40 goals and 49 assists. He was also a USPHL Elite Champion in 2015.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.