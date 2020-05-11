Dashers Re-Sign Gordichuk

May 11, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release







Danville Dashers goaltender Jesse Gordichuk

(Danville Dashers) Danville Dashers goaltender Jesse Gordichuk(Danville Dashers)

The Dashers are proud to announce the signing of goaltender Jesse Gordichuk, who signed a PTO with us, returning for his second season as a Dasher.

In last year's FPHL season, Gordi's performances earned him a spot in the league's Top Goaltenders of the Year list. Gordichuk came into his first season as a Dasher and allowed just three goals per game, combining for one of the league's best save percentages, stopping 92% of the shots on his goal.

He accumulated over 1100 saves on the prematurely ended season, and was part of 19 winning games in net.

Welcome back, Jesse!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.