Dashers Acquire Laporte, Pashovitz from River Dragons

Dashers acquire forward Will Laporte, goalie Ryland Pashovitz from River Dragons in exchange for defensemen Dzmitry Daniliuk, Seth Ensor.

Laporte hails from Ontario, Canada and spent last season in the FPHL with the River Dragons after spending the year prior playing in Sweden. Last year he posted 8 points in 22 games with his prior team.

Pashovitz is a goaltender who hails from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada and spent last season with the River Dragons after playing at Arizona State University. In 16 games played last year, he had a .907 Save%, a 3.45 GAA, and a 3-3 record as a rookie.

Ensor leaves the Dashers having been a stalwart in the defense, with Daniliuk departing after joining late in the season, appearing in two games. The Dashers wish the best to both of them going forward and thank them for all of their hard work.

