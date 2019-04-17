Dashers Announce Departure of Head Coach Rod Davidson

The Danville Dashers have announced that Coach Rod Davidson will not be returning for the upcoming 2019 season.

Coach Davidson played an integral role in reversing the slide of a Dasher team that was without a head coach and had lost multiple games in a row headed towards the middle of the season. Finishing out the season with the Dashers, and reviving the team to a fifth place position that narrowly missed a playoff spot, Coach Davidson became an important member of the Dasher front office.

Coach Davidson's leadership, mind for the game and front office presence will be missed by all at the organization, but will return to Biloxi, Mississippi where he has held and continues to hold his position in charge of the city's ice program, still contributing his knowledge towards the hockey world.

Coach Davidson became a close member of the operation, and the Danville Dashers will always be thankful for his contributions.

A statement from General Manager Diane Short on Coach Davidson's departure follows...

"It has been a pleasure having Rod here, I wish he could stay with us but we understand his commitment that he has in Biloxi. You could see a change taking place in the short time he has been with us. I personally have enjoyed getting to know him and I love all of his stories. I wish him the best and I'm sure our paths will cross again."

