Welcome Back Beau Walker

April 17, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the return of forward Beau Walker to the active lineup.

Walker had been with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League since late December and has returned to the Thunderbirds with the Rivermen being ousted in the first round of the SPHL playoffs.

"To bring back a player like Beau is a big deal" head coach Andre Niec said. "He'll add a lot of strength and firepower to our lineup just in time for the championship".

Walker played 34 games with the Rivermen this season tallying 31 points (14G-17A) and a +20 rating. He was named the SPHL's player of the week on March 31st after he put up two consecutive hat tricks against the Evansville Thunderbolts. He ended his regular season in the SPHL on a 7-game point streak.

In the FHL this season, Walker played in 10 games (making him playoff eligible) registering 10 points (4G-6A). Fans will remember his big-time debut when he scored two goals in a 6-5 win over the Mentor Ice Breakers on Thanksgiving day.

In a corresponding move, goaltender Frankie McClendon has been placed on season-ending IR.

The Thunderbirds take on the Elmira Enforcers in the Commissioner's Cup finals starting this weekend at the Fairgrounds Annex. Tickets are available at the Fairgrounds Box Office or by searching Carolina Thunderbirds on TicketMaster.

