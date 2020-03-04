Dashers Add Daniliuk at Deadline from Mentor, via Battle Creek

The Federal Prospects Hockey League trade deadline passed on Thursday, with multiple teams looking to add that missing piece in hopes of aiding their purpose of hoisting the Commissioner's Cup later this season.

Danville, IL March 3rd - The Danville Dashers added a big presence to their defensive pairings on Deadline Day when they acquired defenseman Dzmitry Daniliuk in a trade that saw Daniliuk go from the Mentor Ice Breakers, then to the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, and finally to his new home with the Danville Dashers in exchange for financial considerations.

Daniliuk was impressive in several meetings this season between the Danville Dashers and the Mentor Ice Breakers, and with the deadline approaching, the Dashers moved swiftly to bring Daniliuk back to Danville after he departed following the weekend-concluding Sunday game between the two sides.

Hailing from Minsk, Belarus, Daniliuk adds yet another solid defensive piece to a front that has been hampered by call-ups and injuries throughout the course of the season. Standing at 6'1" and weighing in at 185 pounds, Daniliuk adds some good size to the side, with the added ability to move the puck well and stretch the ice with his passing.

After the trade was completed, Head Coach Ray Tremblay stated "We're excited to have landed Dzmitry. I like his game, he has good size, moves the puck well and plays with an edge. It's a great addition to bolster up our defense as we're looking to make a deep in run the playoffs."

Daniliuk made stops in a few leagues before landing with Mentor and now Danville, including a stint with the Butte Cobras in the WSHL, the Tottenham Steam in the GMHL where he notched 35 points in 37 games, and time with HK Vitebsk in his native Belarus.

