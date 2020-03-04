Cottonmouths Legends Game Roster Revelaed
March 4, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
Columbus, GA - Prior to the Columbus River Dragons "Throwback night" game against the Carolina Thunderbirds, we'll wind the clock back with a Cottonmouths Legends team taking on the Fort Benning Hockey Club.
Doors will open at 3 P.M. and remain open with no building clear-out leading in to the River Dragons game. Entry into the Legends game will require a ticket to the River Dragons game dated March 7 and only the west side of the building will be open for seating during the Legends vs Benning game.
The River Dragons are proud to unveil the rosters for the two teams playing in that game.
COTTONMOUTHS LEGENDS FORT BENNING
Andrew Loewen (G) 1 CPT Cody Ross (G) 1
Tom Maldonado 2 CPT Ryan Coffey 2
Tim Green 10 LT Eddie Nolan 3
Jean-Alain Schneider 11 LT Aaron Black 6
Marcel Richard 14 SSG Max Soliday 7
Tom McMonagle 14 CPT John Hubbard 8
Jerome Bechard 16 SSG Trevor Howard 9
Doug Mann 17 SSG Tony Kroncich 10
Mike Martens 19 LT Cale Cookenmaster 11
Levi Lind 19 SSG Danny Lemmon 12
Ryan Rutz 21 LT Keegan Thomas 13
Derek Marchand 22 CPT Shawn Zingler 14
Carlyle Lewis 24 CPT Mac Lalor 15
Sam Bowles 24 CPT Matt Milley 17
Ian Vigier (G) 41 CPT Matt DePuydt 18
Brad Prefontaine 55 SSG Devin Polson 19
SFC Dylan Brown 22
SSQ Erin Dwyer (G) 30
See you at the Civic Center on Saturday for a fun night of hockey!
