Cottonmouths Legends Game Roster Revelaed

Columbus, GA - Prior to the Columbus River Dragons "Throwback night" game against the Carolina Thunderbirds, we'll wind the clock back with a Cottonmouths Legends team taking on the Fort Benning Hockey Club.

Doors will open at 3 P.M. and remain open with no building clear-out leading in to the River Dragons game. Entry into the Legends game will require a ticket to the River Dragons game dated March 7 and only the west side of the building will be open for seating during the Legends vs Benning game.

The River Dragons are proud to unveil the rosters for the two teams playing in that game.

COTTONMOUTHS LEGENDS FORT BENNING

Andrew Loewen (G) 1 CPT Cody Ross (G) 1

Tom Maldonado 2 CPT Ryan Coffey 2

Tim Green 10 LT Eddie Nolan 3

Jean-Alain Schneider 11 LT Aaron Black 6

Marcel Richard 14 SSG Max Soliday 7

Tom McMonagle 14 CPT John Hubbard 8

Jerome Bechard 16 SSG Trevor Howard 9

Doug Mann 17 SSG Tony Kroncich 10

Mike Martens 19 LT Cale Cookenmaster 11

Levi Lind 19 SSG Danny Lemmon 12

Ryan Rutz 21 LT Keegan Thomas 13

Derek Marchand 22 CPT Shawn Zingler 14

Carlyle Lewis 24 CPT Mac Lalor 15

Sam Bowles 24 CPT Matt Milley 17

Ian Vigier (G) 41 CPT Matt DePuydt 18

Brad Prefontaine 55 SSG Devin Polson 19

SFC Dylan Brown 22

SSQ Erin Dwyer (G) 30

See you at the Civic Center on Saturday for a fun night of hockey!

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2020

