Dash Fall in Extras to Braves 3-2
September 6, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
ROME, GEORGIA - The Winston-Salem Dash fell in the 11th inning on Sunday afternoon as the Rome Braves walked it off to take a 3-2 victory.
The Dash did strike first as Alex Destino singled to bring home Jose Rodriguez in the bottom of the first inning.
Rome answered in the home first on a double to right field by Riley Delgado to plate Cody Milligan and tie the game at one.
After a long, scoreless stretch by both teams, the Dash snapped the tie in the sixth on a single by Samir Dueñez to score Duke Ellis and move the Dash back ahead 2-1.
Shean Michel brought the game back even at 2-2 on a solo homer to center in the eighth.
Another scoreless stretch brought the game into the home half of the 11th inning where Drew Campbell hit a walk off sacrifice fly to drive in Cody Milligan and secure a 3-2 victory.
Benjamin Dum(1-1) snagged the win for Rome, while Ryan Williamson (1-4) took the loss for Winston-Salem.
The Dash fall 5-1 in the series versus Rome and look toward a six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods beginning Tuesday, September 7.
