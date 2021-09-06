Dash Fall in Extras to Braves 3-2

September 6, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







ROME, GEORGIA - The Winston-Salem Dash fell in the 11th inning on Sunday afternoon as the Rome Braves walked it off to take a 3-2 victory.

The Dash did strike first as Alex Destino singled to bring home Jose Rodriguez in the bottom of the first inning.

Rome answered in the home first on a double to right field by Riley Delgado to plate Cody Milligan and tie the game at one.

After a long, scoreless stretch by both teams, the Dash snapped the tie in the sixth on a single by Samir Dueñez to score Duke Ellis and move the Dash back ahead 2-1.

Shean Michel brought the game back even at 2-2 on a solo homer to center in the eighth.

Another scoreless stretch brought the game into the home half of the 11th inning where Drew Campbell hit a walk off sacrifice fly to drive in Cody Milligan and secure a 3-2 victory.

Benjamin Dum(1-1) snagged the win for Rome, while Ryan Williamson (1-4) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

The Dash fall 5-1 in the series versus Rome and look toward a six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods beginning Tuesday, September 7.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.