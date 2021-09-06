Change to Wednesday's Game Announced

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks and Aberdeen IronBirds have announced they will no longer play a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 8th. Instead, the teams will play one nine inning game, with first pitch set for 7:05 PM and gates opening at 6:00 PM.

Due to inclement weather, the August 22nd game in Aberdeen was ultimately rained out, and it was planned to be made up as part of a doubleheader in Wilmington on Wednesday, September 8th. Both the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Aberdeen IronBirds have announced that the makeup of August 22nd's game has been cancelled. The two teams will play Wednesday's originally scheduled 7:05 PM game, with gates opening at 6:00 PM.

To purchase tickets visit bluerocks.com. The Blue Rocks will take on the Aberdeen IronBirds starting Tuesday, September 7th until Sunday, September 12th, presented by Anchor Buick. This is your last chance to see the Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium before the 2021 season ends!

