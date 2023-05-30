Dash Face Greensboro Tuesday Night, Looking for Hot Start to Battle of I-40

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A new week means a new series for the Winston-Salem Dash, who will be hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers in game one of a six-game set Tuesday night. After winning seven consecutive series to kick off the 2023 season, the Dash have stumbled as of late, going 2-9 in their last 11.

Tuesday's Matchups on the Mound

Despite the unfavorable results, starting pitching has largely shone for Winston-Salem. That trend should continue Tuesday night with 24-year-old southpaw Brooks Gosswein set to toe the rubber. The 2021 MLB 4th round draft pick has tossed 32.1 innings on the year, compiling a 1-2 record to go along with a 3.06 ERA.

Of any arm for the Dash, Gosswein might be able to provide the most length. He's spun at least five frames on four different occasions this year, and his strikeout numbers have seen a tremendous uptick from his 2022 season in High-A ball.

The ballpark should help the Evanston, Illinois native too. At home this year, Gosswein has pitched to a 2.29 ERA and conceded a batting average of .191, compared to a 4.26 ERA and a .250 average on the road. Some of his finest outings to date have come against potent offenses such as the Brooklyn Cyclones, and one of his two quality starts came up against none other than Greensboro.

For the Grasshoppers, righty Braxton Ashcraft will be getting the start on the mound. Through seven starts, and 21.1 innings, Ashcraft has a 2.53 ERA to go along with 24 strikeouts. Ashcraft has operated primarily in an opening role, as he has only exceeded three innings twice this season.

Nonetheless, the 6'5 2018 2nd round draft pick is in the midst of a strong campaign in his second High-A season, keeping his walk rate and opposing batting average at career lows. For the Dash, who have been held under 3 runs four times in the last five games, making Ashcraft work will be crucial.

Veras Keeps Raking

Though Winston-Salem has slowed down from a hot start to the season offensively, Wilfred Veras has kept a scorching pace. Veras is currently batting .325 with 30 RBIs, and he has only been held without a hit four times in all of May.

He has been lethal in the cleanup role, and if Terrell Tatum, Loidel Chapelli and DJ Gladney can wreak some havoc in the top three spots, Veras will more often than not make opposing pitchers pay.

The Dash will be looking to gain some momentum for the series in game one Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

