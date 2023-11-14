Dash Announce Brand New Alternate Jersey

The Winston-Salem Dash have announced their latest new look for the 2024 season - The Golden Age Collection. This collection includes a brand-new alternate jersey that the team will wear during every Saturday home game for the 2024 season, along with exclusive on-field fitted caps, adjustable caps, and two Golden Age Dash logo t-shirts.

Inspired by the golden era of Winston-Salem, both the jerseys and pants feature a black base with gold pinstripes. The "Dash" moniker shines in gold across the chest and is complemented by gold numbers on the back. The caps are all black with a gold "WS" logo on the front.

Fans can purchase the complete merchandise line, including Golden Age replica jerseys and on-field caps, online now or at Truist Stadium all season long. Visit the online team store here to shop the exclusive items.

The Dash will debut their new Saturday look on April 13, 2024 at 7PM versus their division rival, the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The game will include a post-game fireworks show. Purchase one of the special ticket packages here, including a Saturday game ticket and a select Golden Age t-shirt or replica jersey. Tickets redeemable for any Saturday game during the 2024 season.

This alternate jersey is the first of many exciting releases for the 2024 Dash season and it is going to be #AsGoodAsGold.

