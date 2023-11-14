2023 Drive X Hale's Jewelers Holiday Ornament Available Now

The Greenville Drive and longtime community partner, Hale's Jewelers are excited to announce the return of their annual collaboration for the holiday season -- the second annual Drive x Hale's collectible holiday ornament -- the perfect way to celebrate baseball, Greenville, and the holidays this year.

After last year's highly successful first-ever holiday ornament, the Drive and Hale's are proud to collaborate again on this year's unique design -- paying homage to the great state of South Carolina as the Drive's primary logo is overlaid on a silver outline of the state. As with last year's collectible, this year's ornament is custom designed by Hale's Jewelers and the Drive, and is produced by J. Jenkins and Sons, a leading jewelry manufacturer out of Maryland with 100 years of experience. This one-of-a-kind, high-quality ornament is polished around the state of SC with a satin finish on the Drive logo.

For 18 years the Greenville Drive have prided themselves on delivering award-winning entertainment and special memories to millions throughout the Upstate community. Similarly, for over 160 years, Hale's Jewelers has served the Greenville community as our region's premier jewelry destination, helping people celebrate lief's most significant moments.

