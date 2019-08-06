Darvill and Garcia Return

August 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes made several transactions on Tuesday, including the return of veterans Wes Darvill and Willy Garcia.

Darvill and Garcia recently starred in the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru. Darvill helped Team Canada to a Silver Medal finish. The Langley, British Columbia native was 9-for-27 (.333) in six tournament games with eight runs scored, a home run, and eight RBI. Darvill smacked a grand slam home run on August 1st as part of a 10-3 victory over Colombia. Canada ultimately lost 6-1 to Puerto Rico in the Gold Medal game. Darvill was the starting shortstop for the American Association North at the All-Star Game on July 23rd, and is currently eighth in the league with a .329 batting average.

Garcia played in four contests for the Dominican National Team, contributing three runs scored, a home run, and five RBI. Garcia is currently hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI in 60 games for the Goldeyes.

Veteran infielder Carlos Garcia has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, while veteran outfielder James Harris has been placed on the Inactive List.

The Goldeyes' active roster currently stands at 23 players.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open a three-game series at home tonight against the Lincoln Saltdogs. First pitch at Shaw Park is at 7:05 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.