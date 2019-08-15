Danville Braves Homestand Preview

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves return home for an eight-game homestand that represents the final home games of the 2019 season after the conclusion of a six-game road swing. The team will host the Elizabethton Twins and the Kingsport Mets for three games each before wrapping up with two games against the Burlington Royals.

The D-Braves finished 1-5 on their road trip, visiting Burlington and Kingsport. The team dropped the opening game against the Royals, racking up nine hits but scoring no runs in a 10-0 loss. In the second game of the series, the team held Burlington to fewer runs but were again shutout, this time 6-0. In the final game of the series, Danville picked up three late runs but could not complete a rally, falling 7-3.

After an off day, Danville was able to turn it around in game one of the Kingsport series, taking down the Mets 11-6. Willie Carter finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle, Cody Birdsong and Connor Blair added home runs of their own as part of a 15-hit effort for the D-Braves.

The offensive explosion of the first game was met by the low-scoring duel of the encore performance, with Kingsport taking the second game 3-1. An RBI double by Ray Hernandez was the lone scoring play for the D-Braves, who got five innings of shutout, two-hit pitching from starter Mitch Stallings on the mound.

The series finale saw Danville get solo home runs from Connor Blair and Beau Philip but ultimately fall 4-3 to the Mets. The team piled up ten hits, including a 3-for-5 day at the plate from Philip, but Danville left the tying run on first in the ninth inning.

The homestand begins on Thursday against the Elizabethton Twins with Thirsty Thursday presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, with discounted draft and fountain beverages. It's also Kentuck Elementary School's Fall Fest, with a special Kids Zone set up for the game. For just $2, kids can enjoy the various activities in the Kids Zone while supporting the Kentuck Elementary PTO.

The series continues with an All-You-Can-Seat-Seat Friday, with a blue reserved seat and unlimited burgers, hot dogs, popcorn and souvenir sodas for just $25. It's also Rep the A Friday, as fans wearing red Braves hats or shirts can enter to win a prize from one of the Atlanta Braves affiliates. Finally, it's the third Faith Night of the season. Presented by the Chatham Star Tribune, local church groups can enjoy the game with discounted ticket prices.

Saturday is both the series finale against the Twins and Woodstock Night. The D-Braves are turning back the clocks to the summer of '69 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival with a groovy pre-game concert from local band Old Man Noize and a Hippie Blooper Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Comfort Inn and Suites. The first 500 fans through the gates can get a bobblehead, with one given per person not per ticket.

Danville begins a three-game series against the Mets on Sunday with a 4 p.m. game. It's Sunday Funday, with $6 blue reserved seats and $4 general admission tickets. Thirsty fans can also bring a church bulletin for a free souvenir soda at the concessions stand.

Monday is game two of the series and Dollar Monday. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn and souvenir sodas for just $1 each.

The Mets and D-Braves finish up the series on Tuesday with a $2 Tuesday. General admission tickets, tallboy beers, hot dogs, corn dogs and french fries are all just $2.

The homestand continues on Wednesday with the Royals coming to town for a two-game series. The series opener between the East Division rivals starts with Danville's second day game of the season, with first pitch scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Fans can take advantage of the final Family Wednesday, with a package of four blue reserved seats, four D-Braves caps, four hot dogs and four souvenir sodas for just $50. It's also the annual DARE Day presented by Inframark, as participating Danville and Pittsylvania County schools will receive complimentary lunches.

The series and homestand conclude on Thursday with the D-Braves' final home game of the season. It's a Thirsty Thursday presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, as fans can enjoy discounted draft and fountain beverages. It's also United Way Night, as the Danville-Pittsylvania County chapter of United Way kicks off its 2020 campaign at Legion Field, with stories and testimonials about United Way and the great organizations it supports. Finally, the D-Braves are thanking their loyal fans with Fan Appreciation Night. Free gear at the gate and various giveaways during the game will help the team thank loyal fans for their support during the season.

After the homestand, the team hits the road for three games in Elizabethton and three games in Bristol to conclude the season.

