Danny Cesarz Named SPHL Player of the Week

Mayhem forward Danny Cesarz has been named the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week, the SPHL announced today.

Cesarz has had a dominant month of December, registering 10 points (5G, 5A) through six games played. He has tied Stephen Pierog for the team lead in points (17), and nearly tied franchise records set by Jake Trask in 2018 for assists and points in consecutive games (6, 8). The Redford, MI native has also been a strong contributor to Macon's recent improvement in the special teams department, as noted by Head Coach Ryan Michel.

"Cesarz's play the past few weeks has been great, especially in providing a much-needed offensive spark for our team," Michel said. "Even more importantly, his commitment to killing penalties and blocking shots has been vital to our winning streak. I'm happy for Danny to get this recognition for his contributions on and off the score sheet."

To wrap up the Mayhem's five-game home stand, Cesarz (5'10, 200) earned First Star of the Game honors in both games this past weekend. On Friday night against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, the 27-year-old scored the lone goal in a shootout which lasted seven rounds. He then buried a pair of goals on Saturday night against the Birmingham Bulls, including the game-winner on an unassisted blast following a neutral zone takeaway.

Cesarz has become the first player on the Mayhem this season to earn SPHL Player of the Week recognition. He and the team will head to Pensacola this week to commence a four-game road stretch, which includes three games in three cities from Thursday to Saturday night. They will return to Macon to host the Ice Flyers on Friday, January 3rd on Fan Control Night, which is also a Family 4-Pack Night.

