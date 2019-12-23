Macon's Danny Cesarz Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Danny Cesarz of the Macon Mayhem was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 16-22.

Cesarz helped Macon to a pair of wins this past weekend by scoring three goals, including both game-winners, as the Mayhem extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

On Friday, the Redford, MI native scored to open the seventh round of the shootout after the first 12 shooters missed. After Roanoke was denied in their attempt to extend the shootout, Cesarz's goal gave Macon the 4-3 win.

In Saturday's game against Birmingham, Cesarz tied the game at one with his first goal of the night midway through the second period before scoring the eventual game-winning goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third as Macon held off the Bulls 3-2.

Now in his fifth professional season and second with the Mayhem, Cesarz currently leads Macon with seven goals and is tied for the team lead with 17 points.

Runners-up: Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville (1 gp, 2g, 1a, shg, gwg), Eric Levine, Peoria (2-0-0, 1.44 gaa, 0.939 save%)

Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (1 gp, 2g), Austin Plevy, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Frankie Melton, Fayetteville (1 gp, 1g), Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville (3 gp, 1g, 3a), Matt Ustaski, Pensacola (1 gp, 2 sog), Michael Casale, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 2a) and Jacob Theut, Roanoke (SOW, 1 ga, 33 saves)

