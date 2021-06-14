Daniel Camarena Named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week

El Paso Chihuahuas starting pitcher Daniel Camarena has been named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 7-13. He is the first Chihuahuas player to win a weekly award in 2021.

Camarena was the winning pitcher for El Paso on June 8 at Round Rock, allowing only one hit in six shutout innings. His 3.18 ERA is currently second-best among Triple-A West qualified pitchers. Camarena is scheduled to start for the Chihuahuas Monday night in Oklahoma City.

