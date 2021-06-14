Aces Notes

Let the Good Times Roll:

All nine batters rocked the Aviators' pitching staff, each tallying at least one hit and a run in the team's 15-7 victory. It marks the second time this season Reno has scored 15 or more runs against Las Vegas.

Daulton Varsho reached base for the 11th-straight game after singling in the third. The Aces' centerfielder fell a triple short of the cycle, going 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Henry Ramos and Juniel Querecuto also tallied three base knocks against the Aviators while combining for three doubles, six RBIs and a trio of runs scored.

The Aces scored seven runs in the eighth, the most in an inning since racking up eight in the fifth frame on May 18 against the Aviators.

That's the Way We Roll:

In 10 games this season, the Aces have outscored the Aviators, 76-65, with both squads racking up 18-run performances.

Duzenack has been red hot against Las Vegas this season, going 7-for-10 at the dish with a pair of doubles, three home runs and four RBIs.

Juniel Querecuto has racked up the most career hits against the Aviators, belting 44 hits in 148 at-bats and knocking in 20 runs. In his nine starts against Las Vegas, the Aces' infielder has recorded 10 hits and drove in six runs.

Seven other Aces have recorded 10 or more career hits versus the team from Summerlin with Ramos ranking second behind Querecuto with 28.

Rolling in the Deep:

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .322 batting average, 95 runs scored, 127 hits and 26 doubles in the seventh inning or later.

The team's batting average sits 65 points ahead of Sacramento's and Tacoma's second-place mark of .257.

Furthermore, 10 Aces have registered at least 10 at-bats and hold a batting average of over .300 in the seventh or later. Beer leads the pack with 13 hits, while Bryan Holaday has knocked in a team-best 11 RBIs.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .307 batting average and 101 runs scored, while also being one of two teams (Lake Elsinore Storm) to score 100 or more runs when behind.

In the ninth inning alone, the Aces lead the Minors with a .342 batting average while the team's 39 hits sit in a tie for first with the Norfolk Tide. Of the 39 hits Reno has knocked in the ninth, its eight homers are tied with the Omaha Storm Chasers and the Cedar Rapids Kernals.

The Aces have scored 31 runs in the ninth inning, holding a tie for second with the Tampa Bay Rays and trailing Houston Astros for the most final-frame tallies in all of professional baseball with 32.

Shake, Rattle and Roll:

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, either tying the game or take a commanding lead on 10 occasions this season.

Reno boasts a 7-2 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

Reno trailed by 3-0 early on June 10 against Las Vegas before tying the game and winning, 7-5.

During the team's 12-game homestand on May 27-June 8, Reno rallied to three walk-off wins.

The Aces toppled Tacoma with a pair of walk-off wins on May 28 and May 30. The Aces erased a four-run deficit to down Rainiers, 8-7, on a walk-off RBI single by Drew Ellis in the top of the 10th. Two days later, a walk-off, three-run homer by Bryan Holaday completed a five-run come-from-behind victory over the Rainiers, 7-6. In the ninth inning of the June 6 matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, Matt Lipka's game-winning, two-run double lifted the Aces to a 7-6 win.

High Rollers:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, registering a MiLB-leading .294 batting average and 357 hits. The team's 74 doubles and 239 runs scored rank second.

Three active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, while only two, Seth Beer and Drew Ellis, have registered 10 or more extra-base hits. Bryan Holaday and Daulton Varsho join Beer and Ellis as the only players to register 10 or more extra-base hits this season.

Beer leads the team with 35 hits while his 14 doubles sit in a tie for first in Triple-A West with Cal Raleigh. The Aces' first baseman has racked up 18 extra-base hits sit inside the top-10 in Triple-A.

Jamie Ritchie leads all of Triple-A with his .429 batting average and .560 on-base percentage while his 19 walks are tied for sixth.

