Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 14, 2021 vs. Sacramento River Cats (6:05 p.m. PT)

Free audio streaming of all Rainiers games is available at WeRTacoma.com/Broadcast.

Tacoma Rainiers (17-15) vs. Sacramento River Cats (14-19)

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 6:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Logan Verrett (2-1, 3.06) vs. RHP John Brebbia (1-0, 3.00)

TY BREAKS THE TIE: Ty Kelly's walk-off home run on Saturday gave the Tacoma Rainiers their second straight victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Cheney Stadium, 4-3. Sacramento tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the 9th inning before Kelly clubbed the game-winner to right-center field.

LF Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-4 with his first home run since rejoining the Rainiers on Tuesday, and C Luis Torrens hit a go-ahead solo shot in the 8th inning. Saturday was Tacoma's second walk-off victory of the season.

WALK-OFF WINNER: Saturday's walk-off victory was Tacoma's second of the season and first since Jack Reinheimer hit a 10th inning game-winning single against El Paso on May 10.

The walk-off home run is the first for the Rainiers since Chris Mariscal blasted a 10th inning grand slam against El Paso on June 24, 2019.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: Sunday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up July 25th with a doubleheader consisting of two 7-inning games when Sacramento comes back to Tacoma.

R CITY SLUGGERS: Tacoma's 3 home runs on Saturday gave them round-trippers in each of their last 19 games. The 42 big flies during that stretch are good for 3rd most in affiliated pro baseball.

18 Rainiers have hit home runs over the last 19 games, with Luis Torrens leading the team with 6.

GET YOUR STREAK ON: Tacoma's 19-game home run streak is the longest active streak in affiliated pro ball. After Friday night's contest, the Rainiers streak beat the previous team record since at least 2005 of 17 games, accomplished from June 25-July 15, 2010.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 19 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, good for 2nd most in the league (Reno, 20) and 3rd most in Triple-A (Nashville, 20).

WALK IT OUT: Tacoma pitchers issued 1 walk on Saturday, tying a season-low. Rainiers hitters also tied a season-best by drawing 8 walks. RF Eric Filia and 2B Ty Kelly each worked a pair of free passes.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 58 players used through 32 games. The team has used 33 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 26 position players.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a double on Friday, extending his career-long hitting streak to 20 games. His batting average now sits at .354. Raleigh is tied for the league lead with 14 doubles (Seth Beer, RNO) and ranks 2nd with 21 XBH (Jo Adell, SL; 23).

Raleigh is also top-7 in the league in batting average (.354), runs (24), total bases (74), SLG (.655), OPS (1.056), RBI (23), and hits (40).

DOUBLE-DIGIT STREAK: With two hits on Friday, Cal Raleigh is the first Rainiers player to hit safely in 20 straight games since Franklin Gutierrez in 2015. The Tacoma franchise record is 26 games, set by Tacoma Giants outfielder Rex Johnston in 1965 and tied by Rainiers infielder Chad Akers in 1999.

During his current 20-game hitting streak, Tacoma's longest of the season, Raleigh is 34-for-85 (.400). Since May 15, Raleigh leads the Triple-A West in hits (34), XBH (17) and doubles (11), and ranks top-10 in the league in batting average, total bases (62), RBI (18), SLG (.729), and OPS (1.153). On Friday, Raleigh's streak passed Round Rock's Delino Deshields for the longest in the league this season.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top Seattle Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and 2 runs on Saturday, improving his batting average at Triple-A to .302. On Friday, Kelenic snapped a hitless streak dating back to May 25 and is now 3 for his last 8 with 3 RBI and 3 R.

BACK IN A BIG WAY: Evan White hit a 3-run home run on Friday in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment. White reached base twice on Saturday with a single and a walk. The Seattle Mariners first baseman had not played since suffering a left hip flexor strain on May 13.

ROSTER CHANGES: INF Dylan Moore was reinstated from the IL by the Mariners on Saturday, and rejoined the big league club in Cleveland along with RHP Yohan Ramirez. OF Dillon Thomas and INF Donovan Walton were both optioned back to Tacoma, and C Jacob Nottingham was sent outright to Triple-A after being designated for assignment on June 8.

RHP Bernie Martinez was transferred from High-A Everett to Tacoma on Saturday. RHP Brooks Pounders and INF Eric Campbell were both placed on the 7-day IL on Saturday.

