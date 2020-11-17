Danbury Signs USHL Standout Joey Strada

November 17, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





The Danbury Hat Tricks have signed defenseman Alex DiBacco out of St. Mary's University of Minnesota to the roster.

DiBacco, 24, played four seasons for the Division-III Cardinals, logging key defensive minutes and accumulating 25 points in 82 games. He joins a defensive corps now loaded with strong skaters with the ability to move the puck up ice.

"Alex will bring passion and energy," commented head coach Anthony Bohn. "He plays an upbeat style of play that will be welcomed to our back end. He is the kind of player that can control the pace of play."

