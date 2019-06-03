Danbury Hat Tricks Signs First Players

The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) are proud to announce the signings of their first two players for the inaugural 2019-20 season. Head Coach/General Manager, Bill McCreary has announced that Defenseman, Kruz Listmayer and Goalltender, Jordan Brant have both signed agreements to come to the Hat City.

Kruz Listmayer

Kruz Listmayer, 22 years old, from Winnipeg, Manitoba lists at 6-4 & 200 lbs. From 2013-2018, he played in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League for the Neepawa Natives. Kruz dressed for 130 games, totaling 3 goals, 22 assists, and 220 PIMs. Listmayer was also a 2012 Draft Pick of the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League.

McCreary commented, "Kruz is a player who the city of Danbury will really enjoy. He is a big, strong, defenseman who will be difficult to play against all over the ice. He has a high hockey IQ paired with an unrivaled compete level. Kruz has the ability to bring many dimensions to our lineup, along with adding a physical presence that will not go unnoticed."

Listmayer is the nephew of Danbury Colonials (NA3HL) Managing Partner, Colton Orr.

Jordan Brant

?Goaltender, Jordan Brant joins the Hat Tricks following his collegiate career with both Norwich University & Portage College. Brant who hails from Edmonton, Alberta played 12 games in the 2016-17 season for the Springfield Jr. Blues in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). For the Blues, Brant posted a 2.93 GAA and a .924 save %.

Brant, 24 years old, checks in at 6-4 & 205 lbs.

On Brant, McCreary added, "Jordan comes highly recommended after posting significant numbers in the SJHL & NAHL. Jordan will have every opportunity to be a presence in net for us. He is a big kid, who moves well and competes for every puck. We are excited to see what sort of stability he can bring to our club."

Players interested in attending the Danbury Hat Tricks Tryout Camp can fill out a form on the team website at www.danburyhattricks.com.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes a lifetime rate, complimentary parking, and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage.

For further information on the team, check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

