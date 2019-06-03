Prowlers and Pace Agree to Extension

Prowlers owner, Barry Soskin, and Head Coach and General Manager Joe Pace agreed to an official extension yesterday that will take him through the 2021 season. Pace, who was named head coach prior to last season, had been with the team as a player assistant since their inaugural season in 2015.

This will be Pace's 15th season of professional hockey spending time in a variety of leagues including; the UHL,IHL, CHL, AAHL FHL and SPHL. On the ice this past season, Pace set career highs in both assists and points. While off the ice he led the Prowlers to another successful campaign. The Prowlers finished the regular season in 4th place, but played two very tightly contested games against the eventual FHL Champion Carolina Thunderbirds. Taking them down to the final buzzer in both playoff games.

"Im very excited to continue building something special in Port Huron. This is my home now and I am truly 100% invested in not only the team but the community as well. Port Huron is a hockey town, and Im starting to feel like we as an organization are beginning to build a level of trust with the community that we are committed to building a successful product in this market. Said Pace."

Pace is projected to play and coach for at least this upcoming season. Beyond that, the situation will be evaluated on a yearly basis. With the hope that eventually he will be in the office and behind the bench full time.

