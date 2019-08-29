Danbury Hat Tricks Sign Nicola Levesque

August 29, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





The FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that they have signed the first Player/Assistant Coach in team history by acquiring forward Nicola Levesque.

Levesque, a native of Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, will be an offensive threat against any opponent in the league. He is a career point-per-game player at the FPHL level, notching 58 points in 56 regular season games. Standing at 6'2 and 190 lbs, Levesque not only brings skill to the ice, but also plays with an edge and won't hesitate to stick up for his team.

"There are many great qualities to Nic's game but what I really like is that he is tough to play against," said Head Coach and General Manager, Bill McCreary. "With the game evolving at every level, a player like Nic allows us to play with speed, skill, and toughness. That's Danbury hockey and that is our expectation. Defend our teammates. Defend our city."

Levesque previously helped guide the Watertown Wolves to an FPHL Championship in 2017-18. He also has experience in both the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc and the LNAH, one of the toughest professional leagues in the world.

During the 2017-18 season, Levesque recorded three goals and 11 assists in 10 regular-season games for the Watertown Wolves. He also posted a goal and five assists along with 15 PIMS in 6 playoff games.

"I am thankful for this amazing opportunity," said Levesque. "I am truly honored to be part of this organization and to have the chance to play in this great hockey city. I always loved to come to play and compete in Danbury because of the atmosphere the fans created, and I am happy to be on the good side now. I am looking forward to the start of the season and working towards this exciting new chapter of Danbury hockey and most importantly, bringing a championship back to Danbury!

"I can't wait to meet the team, the organization, and the best fans in the FPHL," he continued. "Danbury has always been known to have a winning mentality and we plan on keeping it that way!"

You can look forward to seeing Nicola Levesque in a Hat Tricks uniform when your Danbury Hat Tricks open their season taking on the Port Huron Prowlers Friday, October 25th at the Danbury Arena.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes complimentary parking and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage. To secure your seats contact Herm Sorcherat hsorcher@danburyice.com.

For further information on the team, check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.