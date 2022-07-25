Danbury Hat Tricks Re-Sign Forward Evan Lugo

DANBURY, CT. - The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League announced the signing of Evan Lugo to a one-year contract.

Lugo turned professional late last season after finishing his senior year at Post University and had four assists in five games for the Hat Tricks. The forward recorded an assist in his professional debut against the Binghamton Black Bears on April 8 and finished the season with a three-game point streak.

"Evan comes to us after a fantastic career at Post University," Hat Tricks general manager and coach Billy McCreary said. "Evan is a high character individual, possesses strong skill sets and has a high compete level that could help him earn valuable time with us."

The 25-year-old is a native of Sandy Hook, CT. In four seasons at Post University, Lugo had 73 points (34 goals, 39 assists) in 102 games.

