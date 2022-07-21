Danbury Hat Tricks Re-Sign Captain Jonny Ruiz

DANBURY, CT. - The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League announced the signing of Jonny Ruiz.

Ruiz, who was named Hat Tricks captain in October 2021, established professional career highs with 49 goals, 36 assists and 85 points in 59 games last season. He led Danbury in all three categories and was fourth in the FPHL in goals and sixth in points. The center also was second in the league with 13 power-play goals and 336 shots on goal, and tied for third with three shorthanded goals.

The 28-year-old was named an FPHL First-Team All-Star for 2021-22.

"Signing Jonny was a top priority for us this off season," Hat Tricks general manager and coach Billy McCreary said. "He has been an integral part of our team for two seasons, understands the expectations we hold and is willing to feverishly work towards those expectations until they become reality. His growth since his rookie campaign is a testament to how committed he is to learning about and perfecting his craft. It's been a pleasure to coach him the past two seasons, and we are proud to have him back in a Hat Tricks jersey this season."

In the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs last season, Ruiz tied forward Steve Mele for the Hat Tricks scoring lead with seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games. Danbury was eliminated in two games in the best-of-3 semifinals against the Columbus River Dragons after defeating the Binghamton Black Bears in three games in the quarterfinals.

Ruiz is the Hat Tricks all-time leader in goals (74), assists (60) and points (134) in 102 regular-season games. He's also scored 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 22 games with the Elmira Pioneers of the FPHL (2020-21) and Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL (2019-20).

The native of Williamstown, NJ played collegiately at Johnson and Wales University (2015-17) and UMASS-Dartmouth (2017-19). He was captain his senior season at UMASS-Dartmouth.

