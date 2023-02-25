Danbury Hat Tricks Finish Weekend Series vs Port Huron Prowlers at 7PM

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks aim for a weekend sweep of the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7PM.

Danbury won the first meeting of the season between the two teams on Friday night powered by their special teams. Two of the four goals Danbury scored came on the power play, scored by Lucas DeBenedet and John MacDonald, while a third followed shorthanded, courtesy of Michael Falanga. New Zealander Jacob Ratcliffe added a fourth goal at even strength.

Brian Wilson shone in net a day after appearing in uniform for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, stopping 24 of 25 Port Huron shots.

Danbury leads the FPHL's Empire Division by seven points over the Binghamton Black Bears. Port Huron sits in third place in the FPHL's Continental Division but only leads the Motor City Rockers for the spot by one point.

Puck drops at 7PM. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

