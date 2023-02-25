Black Bears Earn Point in OTL

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in OT on Saturday night by a final score of 4-3. The Thunderbirds score the game-winning goal with 54 seconds left in the extra period.

In a role reversal from last night, Carolina was the team that jumped out to a 2-0 led early in the first period. New- signee, Vinnie Susi, started the scoring on a delayed penalty sequence. Josh Koepplinger followed that up with his third goal of the series. Late in the period, the Black Bears would score their first of three power play goals, thanks to Don Olivieri. After the first period, Carolina held a one-goal advantage, leading 2-1.

Binghamton scored on the power play in the final five minutes of the second period. Chad Lopez took a pass from Jake Schultz and wristed it to the far side of the net. Carolina would then subsequently earn a 5-on-3 and score once Schultz returned to the ice. Dawson Baker reclaimed the lead for Carolina and sent the Thunderbirds to the room up by one.

Teams traded chances in the third period, going back-and-forth. The biggest sequence of the period came late, as the Black Bears scored the tying goal with 2:28 remaining. Schutlz scores his 7th goal of the season to make sure the Black Bears secure one point in the standings.

After three periods, we did not have a victor.

In overtime, both teams traded shots, but it was Carolina's Jiri Pestuka scoring the GWG to push the Thunderbirds to victory 54 seconds away from a shootout.

The final game of the series will take place on Sunday at 3:00p.m. Tickets for Kid's Day are still available at binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

