Danbury Arena to Host Danbury Trashers Documentary Premiere

The Danbury Arena is proud to announce it will host a public premiere for 'UNTOLD," a Netflix documentary about the Danbury Trashers.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31st in Danbury Arena. The viewing will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the arena video board.

Prior to the start of the viewing, fans will be able to speak with special guests, visit concessions and purchase merchandise.

After the viewing, fans can stick around for a Q&A with Trashers players and the producers of the documentary.

The night is open to Danbury hockey fans of all ages. Tickets will be complimentary and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To claim your ticket, you must register individually at this link: www.danburyhattricks.com/untold-ticket-registration.

For more information regarding the event, contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

