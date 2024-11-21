Dallas Wings Sell out of 2025 Season Ticket Memberships in Record Time

November 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced the team has sold out of its Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 season. It marks the second straight year the Wings have sold out of season tickets, doing so in record time. Dallas announced a season ticket sellout for 2024 in April prior to last season, achieving the feat for the 2025 campaign five months quicker.

A waitlist for Season Ticket Memberships has been established, with benefits including presale access to 2025 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2025 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.

Included in today's announcement is all premium seating as well, with all courtside and suite inventory sold out.

Wings Season Ticket Memberships account for just under 50-percent of the 6,251 seats inside College Park Center. Following the 2024 season, additional season tickets were made available for 2025 in order to accommodate valued waitlist members and unprecedented demand.

The remaining seats inside College Park Center have all been designated for single-game or group tickets.

The Dallas Wings have made a number of headlines lately, most recently winning the WNBA Draft Lottery and securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft. Additionally, the Wings announced the hiring of WNBA veteran leader Curt Miller at Executive Vice President and General Manager. Miller is currently leading the search for the next Dallas Wings head coach.

