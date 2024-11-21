LA Sparks Retain Transwestern to Source State-Of-The-Art Practice Facility

LOS ANGELES - In a move that underscores the Los Angeles Sparks' dedication to enhancing its championship-caliber organization, Sparks Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman has partnered with Transwestern, a national real estate leader, to source a world-class practice facility in the Los Angeles region. The new facility site will be announced soon. This project will reflect the Sparks' continued commitment to excellence and investment in the team's future, aiming to be among the top destinations in professional basketball at any level for players, coaches, and fans.

Drawing on its proven experience in sports and entertainment facilities, including recent successful projects with the Phoenix Mercury and Overtime Elite, Transwestern brings together a cross-functional team to deliver a cutting-edge facility that meets the highest standards for athletic performance, team development, and community engagement. The LA Sparks facility will house not only a premier training and practice space but also a range of amenities designed to support players' year-round development and foster a culture of excellence.

We are building more than a practice facility; we are investing in the future of women's basketball in Los Angeles, said Eric Holoman, LA Sparks Governor and Managing Partner. This facility is part of a broader vision to elevate the LA Sparks as the premier franchise in the WNBA and to create an environment where our players have every resource they need to achieve greatness. Los Angeles is a city of champions, and we are determined to bring that winning legacy to the Sparks.

The LA Sparks, one of the WNBA founding teams and a celebrated flagship franchise, are setting a new standard for women's professional sports. The Sparks ownership group, which also has ownership stakes in the World Championship Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Commanders, is bringing the same championship-level commitment, investing in top-tier facilities, development programs, and resources that will support its vision of building a powerhouse WNBA basketball franchise in Los Angeles. The facility, expected to be a destination in its own right, will offer players access to cutting-edge training spaces, wellness amenities, and support services - all aimed at advancing the Sparks' mission to bring a WNBA championship back to Los Angeles.

Transwestern is honored to partner with the LA Sparks in creating an elite facility that will elevate the team, its players, and the entire franchise, said Larry Serota, Executive Managing Director and Co-Lead of Transwestern's Sports and Entertainment Practice. We are committed to providing the Sparks with a facility that will inspire both on-court success and off-court impact. Our collaborative approach will bring together the best of Transwestern's real estate expertise and the unique insights of our Sports & Entertainment practice to make this project a reality.

