Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Theme Night Schedule

January 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings unveiled their 2025 theme night schedule on Thursday. The slate features 13 theme games, including the return of several fan favorites.

The theme nights at College Park Center tip off with the 2025 Home Opener on May 16, followed by Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night on May 31.

The month of June sees a trio of theme nights, beginning on June 6 with Sneakerhead Night. Wendy's sponsors the annual event, which typically includes shoe-themed vendors, giveaways and contests. The annual Pride Celebration game follows on June 8 before the month concludes with African American Heritage Night on June 28.

A pair of theme games in July include Throwback Thursday on July 3, presented by Texas Best Fence & Patio, and Back to School Day on July 27, presented by Texas Life Insurance Company.

A busy August begins with Inspiring Women Weekend presented by Girls Empowered by Mavericks (GEM), which includes the games on Aug. 8 and 10. The Wings' annual breast cancer awareness contest, Rock the Pink, follows on Aug. 15. The Aug. 22 tilt is tabbed Celebrate Arlington presented by the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau. The month wraps up with the annual Celebración Latina game on Aug. 24.

The regular-season slate concludes at home on Sept. 11 with the final theme game of the year - Fan Appreciation Night.

The 2025 season marks the 10th for the Dallas Wings in North Texas. Announced in the fall, Season Ticket Memberships sold out in record time, with individual game tickets going on sale at a later date. A waitlist for Season Ticket Memberships was established, with benefits including presale access to 2025 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2025 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.

