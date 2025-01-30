Indiana Fever Announce Preseason Game at University of Iowa on May 4

January 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever today announced an exciting addition to their preseason schedule: a game at the University of Iowa on May 4 (6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT) against the Brazilian National Team.

For the first time in franchise history, the Fever will take the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, known for its electric atmosphere and winning moments from No. 1 draft pick and former Hawkeye, Caitlin Clark.

The Fever's Damiris Dantas of Brazil will also face a familiar matchup as she previously played on the Brazilian National Team in the 2016 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

Tickets to the game will be available through the University of Iowa, with more information available at the link here. Should tickets for the preseason game, hosted by ProHoops Sports & Events, become available to the general public, updates will be shared via Fever social media channels (X / Facebook / Instagram). Broadcast information will also be available at a later date.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department will retire Clark's iconic No. 22 of Hawkeye women's basketball during a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 2 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT) and the contest will air on FOX and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

In December, the Fever announced two other preseason games, May 3 vs. Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (1 p.m. ET), and May 10 at Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET).

The Indiana Fever will officially tip off the 2025 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17 against the Chicago Sky. Last season, led by WNBA All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Clark, the Fever advanced to the WNBA Playoffs for the 14th time in franchise history. To learn more about the upcoming season, purchase tickets or join the season ticket waitlist, visit FeverBasketball.com.

