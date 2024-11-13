Dallas Sidekicks Sign Forward David Balyeat Through 2027

November 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, TX - The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the signing of forward, David Balyeat through the 2027 season. The 2024-2025 season will mark Balyeat's first season with the Sidekicks and in the MASL. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Balyeat, also known as "SocccerDave" on social media, grew up in Dallas, Texas, and spent part of his childhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Balyeat went to Poteet High School in Mesquite where he helped lead the soccer team to the Class 4A Texas State Championship Finals his Senior Year.

Balyeat began his collegiate soccer career at Mississippi College in 2010, where he was one of only two players to start all 18 games that season. After one year, he began his professional outdoor career in Bolivia, playing for Argentinos Junior and Real America.

In 2012, Balyeat returned to the US to complete his education and continued playing collegiate soccer, but now at Dallas Baptist University (DBU). During his time at DBU, he played n 45 games, scoring 13 goals and adding 9 assists. Since then, Balyeat has played professionally in Spain for Racing Lermeño and now is a coach for Verdal Soccer Academy.

"I'm excited to play in my hometown in front of my friends and family. The Sidekicks are an incredible, historic organization and I'm honored to be a part of it," Balyeat commented.

To prepare for the season, Balyeat shared "I've lost over 20 pounds and feel as fit I did over a decade ago in college."

Catch Balyeat and the rest of the Sidekicks at our Home Opener on Saturday, December 21 at 7 PM at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Groups of 10 or more can also participate in our Parade of Teams at halftime. Tickets start as low as $20. Visit dallassidekicks.com/grouptickets or call the office at 469-393-0160 for more information.

