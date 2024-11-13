Comets Sign K.C. Native Defender Leonel Palma

November 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With just 19 days to go until their December 1 home opener against the St. Louis Ambush, the Kansas City Comets have signed defender Leonel Palma to an agreement to join the team for the 2024-25 season. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Palma was a youth member of FC Barcelona's official soccer academy at Casa Grande in Arizona. It will be a homecoming for the Kansas City native who is certainly familiar with the team he is joining,

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to join this amazing organization and play for the team I've watched since I was a little boy. I'm excited to play in front of the best fans in the league," said Palma.

The 20-year-old also spent time with Gold Star Detroit as well as Barilleros FC of the PASL.

Comets head coach Stefan Stokic looks for Palma to make a lasting impact for the squad this season and going forward.

He said, "Palma is a young player who is going to be exciting to watch this season and for many to come. His consistency in defending and his IQ in attack will provide another solid option in our lineup."

Fans' first opportunity to see Palma could come when the Comets kick off their home schedule on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 pm against their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush. Single-game tickets are now on sale beginning at just $20. Get yours today at www.kccomets.com/tickets.

