Daily Promos Announced for 2024

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced their Daily Promotions for the 2024 season.

Most homestands will start on Tuesdays with the fan-favorite Dollar Dog Tuesdays returning, thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY1290AM and 102.3FM. Dogs are welcome to the game with a $1 ticket and hot dogs are just $1. Tuesdays are also Craft Beer Tuesdays, by Lowes Foods, and craft pints will be a discounted $4.

Kids Win Wednesdays, presented by Arby's, will also be returning this season. On Wednesday night games, all kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and wristband for the amusements.

Thursdays will feature a packed slate of promotions. Thirsty Thursdays, with discounted draft beer and Pepsi products, are returning thanks to Focus News. As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, Peoples Bank customers can show their cards at the ticket office for a discounted ticket.

Firework Fridays will return at the Frans. In addition to shows following all 11 Friday games, there will also be shows on Sunday, May 26th for Memorial Day, Wednesday, July 3rd for Independence Day, and a special Saturday show on Saturday, August 24th.

Saturday games will either feature a giveaway or a post-game concert. Nine Saturdays will have a 1,000-piece giveaway at the gate, while Reed Foley will perform a country concert on Saturday, June 8thand Saturday, July 27th will have a Micah Tyler Christian concert after the game. The complete giveaway list will be announced on Wednesday.

Church Bulletin Sundays are returning to close out the week. Fans can bring their Church Bulletin to the game to purchase a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will donate $4 from each ticket back to the bulletin's respective church.

Kids also can run the bases following games every day of the week.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the Crawdads will host Launch-A-Ball, courtesy of Haworth, where fans can purchase tennis balls to throw at targets placed on the field for a chance to win prizes such as season tickets.

On select days, the Crawdads are partnering with local non-profits to collect needed items. Fans can donate the requested items to receive free parking. Items must be of at least a $5 value (the price of single game parking).

Daily promotions do not apply on education and camp days or July 3rd.

Pieces of the promotional schedule will be released over the next several days, with the full schedule being unveiled on Thursday.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Friday, February 23rd as App State's baseball team kicks off a three-game series at the Frans against Siena. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

