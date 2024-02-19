BlueClaws Announce 2024 Fireworks Schedule

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will light up ShoreTown with post-game fireworks on 13 occasions in 2024, it was announced on Monday. The summer of fireworks kicks off on Opening Night - Friday, April 5th - with the season's first show.

The BlueClaws now have a special single-game ticket pre-sale of these 13 fireworks nights that runs through Wednesday. Click here to order online.

The full fireworks schedule appears below:

Friday, April 5th (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

Friday, May 31st (New Jersey Natural Gas)

Friday, June 14th (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

Thursday, July 4th (Camping World)

Friday, July 5th

Friday, July 12th (RWJBarnabas Health)

Saturday, July 13th (Renaissance Lakewood)

Friday, July 26th

Thursday, August 15th (New Jersey Natural Gas)

Friday, August 16th (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America)

Friday, August 30th

Saturday, August 31st

The BlueClaws will have fireworks on Friday nights after Memorial Day, plus several bonus shows including Opening Night (April 5th) and July 4th.

There will also be two Saturday fireworks shows - July 13th, which includes a Splintered Sunlight performance as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series and August 31st, the final night game of the season. In addition to July 4th, there will be another Thirsty Thursday fireworks show on August 15th.

Additional promotions will be announced leading into the full promotional schedule release on Friday, February 23rd.

