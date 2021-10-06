Dahlberg's Debut Nets Pitcher of the Week Honor

West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento left-hander Jake Dahlberg was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week for his efforts from Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Dahlberg (1-0) impressed with a dominating first start in the River Cats' series-clinching season finale win over the Albuquerque Isotopes, striking out eight while allowing just two hits in a team-high 8.0 shutout innings on Sunday.

Four days earlier, Dahlberg was promoted from High-A Eugene to make his Triple-A debut, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning on Sept. 29.

Overall, Dahlberg ended the week with 10 strikeouts on 101 pitches (74 strikes) with a 0.22 WHIP and .069 opposing batting average over 9.0 shutout innings.

The award is Dahlberg's second, having previously won Pitcher of the Week Aug. 8, 2021 for the High-A West Eugene Emeralds, and brings the Giants' organizational weekly awards total to a best 34.

Dahlberg, the Cardinals' 21st round pick in 2017 out of Illinois-Chicago, is the fifth River Cats player to earn a weekly award, and second Pitcher of the Week, joining right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (May 17-23), outfielder Bryce Johnson (May 4-9), outfielder Joe McCarthy (May 31-June 6), and infielder Jason Vosler (June 28-July 4).

The River Cats finished the season 56-71, with 38 players playing for both the Giants and Sacramento in 2021.

