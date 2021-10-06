Five 2021 Isotopes Selected to Compete in Arizona Fall League

The Colorado Rockies have selected five members of the 2021 Isotopes squad to compete in the Arizona Fall League. Pitchers Jake Bird, Jordan Sheffield and Reagan Todd as well as outfielder Ryan Vilade and catcher Willie MacIver will all suit up for the Salt River Rafters this fall.

Following a June 8 promotion from Double-A Hartford, Bird became one of Albuquerque's most reliable arms out of the bullpen, going 5-1 with a 3.99 ERA in 29 appearances. In his final 17 outings of the season, Bird pitched to a 2.00 ERA with five walks and 19 strikeouts.

Sheffield appeared in one game for the Isotopes, tossing a perfect inning as part of a rehab assignment on September 2 at Oklahoma City. He compiled a 3.38 ERA in 30 relief outings for the Rockies this season.

Todd joined Albuquerque from Double-A on August 22 and finished with a 1-0 record and 5.40 ERA in ten games for the Isotopes. He earned the victory in Albuquerque's home finale on September 27 vs. Reno.

Vilade was a consistent force in the Isotopes lineup this season as he played in a team-high 117 games. He hit .284 with 28 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 44 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Vilade finished with 136 hits, third most in Triple-A Baseball. He made his Major League debut for the Rockies on September 18 at Washington.

MacIver, who was a participant in the Futures Game this year, was promoted from Hartford to Albuquerque on September 21 and went hitless in four at-bats with a walk as an Isotope.

In addition, Hoshito Mizutani, who served as Albuquerque's athletic trainer in 2021, will be in the same role for the Rafters. Former Isotopes infielder Matt Erickson (2003, 2005) will manage the squad.

The Arizona Fall League is scheduled to begin play on October 13.

