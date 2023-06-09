Daccord's Shutout Leads Firebirds to 5-0 Game One Win

The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears in game one of the Calder Cup Finals by the final score of 5-0. Joey Daccord made 25 saves to record his second shutout of the postseason while Kole Lind and Ryker Evans each recorded three assists in the Firebirds victory.

Tye Kartye got the goal scoring started in the first period with a powerplay strike. Kole Lind and Ryker Evans assisted on Kartye's sixth goal of the playoffs at 9:02. Kartye let a wrist shot go that zipped past Bears' netminder Hunter Shepard.

The Firebirds extended their lead on a 4-on-4 in the second period. Ville Petman grabbed the puck after a nifty pass from Kole Lind to make it 2-0. Ryker Evans earned the secondary helper on Petman's fifth goal of the postseason at 6:54.

Andrew Poturalski ripped the puck top shelf while falling to make it 3-0 Firebirds. Poturalski's goal was scored just 1:59 into the third period with the assists belonging once again to Lind and Evans.

Jesper Froden and Alexander True scored within 38 seconds of one another to add to the Firebirds total. Coachella Valley shut the door in the remaining 9:52 of the third period to skate away with a 5-0 win.

Joey Daccord made 25 saves in the Firebirds' shutout victory. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 1-for-2 on and the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

The Firebirds will rematch against the Bears this Saturday, June 10th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

