Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Brokers Inc. Extend Partnership Agreement

BELLEVILLE, ON - One of the Belleville Senators day-one sponsors is continuing its support of the club, as Mackay Insurance Brokers Inc. has renewed its partnership for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

As part of the agreement, which extends a deal from the inaugural 2017-18 campaign, Mackay Insurance will continue with in-arena advertising and support of the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, along with the "Road to the AHL" video series, promotional night and trading cards.

"Mackay Insurance has been proud to support hockey in the Quinte Region for over 35 years and the Belleville Senators since their inception in 2017-18," said Mackay Insurance Owner Bruce Mackay. "As a truly local business, we are proud to extend our partnership with a likeminded organization like the Sens, so we can continue to support the community and enhance the American Hockey League experience for fans across the region."

"We love everything that Bruce and his family do in our community and we're grateful for their continued support," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "Bruce also serves as our team chaplain and is a wonderful resource for our players, as they continue to grow and develop their skills here in the Quinte Region."

