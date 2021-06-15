Dabovich, Whiteman Called up to Double-AÃÂ

June 15, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds RHP RJ Dabovich (1.42 ERA, 4 Saves) and INF Simon Whiteman (.413 OBP, 17 SB) have both been promoted from the High-A Eugene Emeralds to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The promotions correspond with a number of roster moves that affect the Emeralds:

OF Javeyan Williams has been optioned from Eugene to Arizona.

OF Armani Smith has been promoted from Low-A San Jose to High-A Eugene.

OF Heath Quinn has been assigned to High-A Eugene from Arizona.

Dabovich is the second bullpen arm to be promoted from Eugene to Richmond this year following RHP Jose Marte who served as the Emeralds' primary closer at the start of the season. All season long - in particular since Marte's departure - Dabovich has been nothing short of other-worldly, going 4-for-4 in save opportunities while posting a 1.42 ERA with 28 strikeouts and just 6 walks this season.

Over his ten appearances as an Emerald, the former ASU Sun Devil has allowed only two hits... both of which came more than a month ago. Dabo has decimated the hopes of opposing hitters since, firing 10.2 scoreless, hitless innings over his last eight outings while striking out 23 batters and allowing just 5 walks during that span.

Whiteman, meanwhile, has become a key cog in the Emeralds offense over the last 3-4 weeks since he's started seeing consistent playing time, and he'll depart the Emerald Valley currently ranked sixth in the High-A West in on-base percentage (.413) and third in stolen bases (17).

Whiteman has been solid helping anchor the middle infield as well, as his .984 fielding percentage is second in the High-A West amongst infielders, excluding first basemen (minimum 60 total chances).

As Dabovich, Whiteman and Williams depart, a pair of fresh faces are arriving in Eugene in the form of outfielders Armani Smith and Heath Quinn.

Smith, a 7th round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara, earned the promotion to the Emeralds from Low-A after batting .339 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HRs and 14 RBI in 15 games played for San Jose.

Quinn, a 3rd round selection in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Samford, will be making his 2021 on-field debut with the Emeralds and most recently played for three teams in the Giants system in 2019 - Giants Orange (ROK), San Jose (High-A), and Richmond (Double-A) - batting a combined .289 with 14 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HRs and 30 RBI in 52 games played.

Both Smith and Quinn will be active for tonight's series opener against the Hillsboro Hops at PK Park.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.