Shenton Named High-A West Player of the Week

EVERETT, Wash. - Infielder Austin Shenton was named the High-A West Player of the Week for the week of June 7 - 13.

During the five-game series against the Eugene Emeralds, Shenton had a .450 batting average, .850 slugging percentage and a .542 on-base percentage. In 20 at-bats, he registered nine hits including two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

Overall, Shenton has a .281 batting average, .539 slugging percentage and a .403 on-base percentage. In 128 at-bats, he has hit 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 25 RBIs and scored 29 runs.

