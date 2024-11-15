D.C. United Hosts BlueHalo Lounge Showcase Event at Audi Field

November 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United announced the upcoming construction of a new luxurious and premium space at Audi Field, the BlueHalo Lounge, on Oct. 15. As part of the announcement, D.C. United hosted a showcase event at Audi Field on Nov. 14 where fans took a virtual tour of the new space, heard from stakeholders at D.C. United, BlueHalo, Gensler, and Levy, in addition to registering their interest in purchasing season tickets for the premium lounge.

Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Sickman, Gensler's Global Director of Sports, Mike Terry, Gensler's Design Manager, Scott McGuire, D.C. United's Vice President of Operations and Stadium, and Adam Carter, Levy's Executive Regional Chef came together to speak to fans about the state-of-the-art amenities in the BlueHalo Lounge and the vision behind the new premium space at Audi Field.

"When you look at the fit and finish of the BlueHalo Lounge, it's a next level finish. It's above and beyond the level of finish you'll find at any other space at Audi Field," Sickman said. "But it's not without the character of the venue itself. The venue [Audi Field] is very industrial in nature with exposed steel and colors that are very reminiscent of the logos and the motif of the team, and you'll see that reflected throughout the BlueHalo Lounge. It is very much keeping with the traditions of the stadium itself."

The BlueHalo Lounge was carefully crafted by global architectural firm Gensler, and will feature a stunning, modern, and up-scale profile that is unlike anything else at Audi Field or in the greater DMV region. The BlueHalo Lounge will fit up to 300 guests with an unmatched culinary experience featuring the highest level of all-inclusive food and beverage.

BlueHalo Lounge tickets are available on a full-season basis and will start at $6,000 per seat for current full-season ticket members and $7,000 per seat for new purchasers. The ticket package will feature all 20 D.C. United games.

